Former Granada TV studios in Manchester to become third Mollie’s Motel

Roadside hotel brand Mollie’s Motel, founded by Nick Jones, is to open its third site in Manchester in 2022, in the former Granada TV studios in Manchester.

The news follows the launch of the second ‘budget luxe’ concept in Bristol following a £15m investment into a site in Cribbs Causeway. The new Mollie’s Motel comprises 123 bedrooms across three floors, an all-day F&B 95-cover diner, as well as communal workspace.

The third, larger hotel in Manchester will launch next year with Soho House located above Mollie’s on the top floors of the TV studio.

A further ten locations have already been earmarked as part of immediate expansion plans across the UK and internationally.

Mollie’s Motel first launched to the public in 2019 in Oxfordshire.

Mollie’s is backed by majority shareholder Javad Marandi OBE (Soho Farmhouse, The Conran Shop, Anya Hindmarch and Emilia Wickstead) with co-shareholders David Elghanayan (Nema Strategic Land and Nema Capital LLP) and CEO Darren Sweetland (Soho House, Tesco Plc).

Originally the brainchild of Founder & CEO of Soho House Nick Jones MBE, Mollie’s is now exclusively designed by the Soho House interiors team.

Mollie’s is led by CEO Darren Sweetland.

Sweetland says: “We believe Mollie’s has the potential to forge a new type of travel, one that pushes the boundaries on traditional views of a budget stay and creates truly memorable experiences.

“There is a space in the market for more luxury, low-budget stays, and we are filling it with style, character, sophistication and comfort.

“Mollie’s marks a new era of positivity for the UK hospitality sector, bringing employment, growth and energy to the market, with a raft of exciting openings planned across the country.”