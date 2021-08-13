Former Greene King boss to acquire The Coaching Inn Group under investment vehicle

Red Cat is to acquire the 18 sites that are owned and operated by The Coaching Inn Group, it’s been announced.

Red Cat is the investment vehicle headed up by former Greene King boss Rooney Anand, who was at the helm of the pub company until 2019.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, includes The Coaching Inn Group’s sites in market towns such as the Cotswolds, Peak District, Leicestershire, Staffordshire, and Cambridgeshire.

The Group took over The Talbot Hotel in August 2020, which is included in the sale.

Chief executive Kevin Charity and chief financial officer Edward Walsh will remain at the helm of the pub company within RedCat as it expands.

RedCat acquired 42 pubs across England and Wales from Stonegate Pub Company earlier this year after launching in February 2021.

“I’m delighted that The Coaching Inn Group is becoming part of RedCat. It’s a business I’ve long admired and Kevin Charity is a class act. I look forward to building our pub hotels business and building our business together,” RedCat executive chairman Rooney Anand, said.

Anand oversaw pub chain Greene King for 14 years until 2019 when he stepped down as Merlin Entertainments boss Nick Mackenzie took over.