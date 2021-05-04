Former head chef at Airds Hotel moves to Scotland’s Douneside House

Matt Price, former head chef at Airds Hotel, has moved to take the helm of the kitchen at Douneside House in Tarland.

Price boasts more than 13 years’ experience in the hospitality sector and joined the country house hotel and 3 AA Rosette restaurant in North East Scotland ahead of its reopening this weekend.

Prior to just over a year spent at Airds Hotel, Price was head chef at The Vineyard in Stockcross in Berkshire from January 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

He also has experience at Eleven Madison Park in New York.

Price says: “I’m delighted to be here at Douneside House – the property has a rich history and well-known association with the RAF, but it has also developed an enviable reputation for its hospitality in recent years, an aspect I’m looking forward to consolidating.”

Heading up a team of seven in the kitchen, Price and his chefs will prepare a range of dishes, from Scottish retired dairy cow sirloin served with glazed brisket, onion and Madeira tart and garden greens, to local duck eggs cooked at 64 degrees Celsius, with morels, broad beans and mushroom tea.

Douneside House comprises 13 bedrooms and eight cottages.