Former head maître d’ at Chiltern Firehouse to drive launch of new London hotel and members club

A new hotel, restaurant and private members club will open on Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair in 2022.

The launch of Twenty Two will be spearheaded by managing director, Darius Namdar, formerly head maître d’ at Chiltern Firehouse and part of the opening team for The Beaumont Hotel, who will work with hospitality entrepreneur and founder of the project, Navid Mirtorabi.

Set within a Grade-II listed Edwardian manor at number 22 Grosvenor Square, the building is being redeveloped into a ‘Westside hideaway’, home to 31 bedrooms and suites, including a Mews house, plus an all-day restaurant and private members club.

The interior design for The Twenty Two is being led by luxury designer Natalia Miyar, marking her first hotel project.

The design concept boasts rich textured fabrics, embroidered silks, velvets and bespoke wallpapers and will pay homage to the grandeur and legacy of the building, with original architectural features, including double height ceilings, restored within some of the guest bedrooms and suites.

The food offering will be overseen by executive chef Alan Christie, with the all-day public restaurant serving a British menu with influence from southern Europe.

Twenty Two will also be home to four bars and showcase the brand’s own spirits.

The project is the vision of Navid Mirtorabi, whose current portfolio includes Humble (founder), Lunaz Design – Classic Electrical Cars (co-founder), Little Emperors (investor).

Managing director Namdar also boasts experience at Corbin & King, and Mark’s Club.

Mirtorabi says: “We want to redefine the traditional Mayfair hotel and club by bringing a new community to this iconic part of the city. To create a space where people can come together and feel welcome, regardless of where they come from, what their profession is and what they choose to wear. London is a melting pot of creative people from all cultural backgrounds and we want to celebrate that at The Twenty Two.”

Namdar adds: “Our vision is to instill a more playful side to Mayfair. We want everyone who passes through The Twenty Two to experience exceptional service, be greeted with a smile and, most importantly, feel welcome and accepted, whist enjoying the best hospitality London has to offer.”