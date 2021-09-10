Former Hotel du Vin ops director joins The Royal Crescent Hotel as general manager

The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa in Bath has appointed a new general manager.

The luxury five-star hotel has welcomed Lorraine Jarvie to the role, following the departure of Ben Danielson who left in July after two years to join Cameron House hotel in Loch Lomond ahead of its reopening.

Jarvie has almost 30 years’ experience in hospitality and is a former regional operations director at Hotel du Vin, where she worked for the company for 10 years.

Prior to her appointment at The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa, she was general manager with Macdonald Hotels.

A statement on the hotel’s website says: “Lorraine takes a vested interest in the experience of every single guest who walks through our doors. Lorraine is totally committed to maintaining and developing strong teams, as she knows from experience that customer service excellence begins and ends with happy, motivated and well-trained staff.”

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa comprises 45 bedrooms inside the 250-year old Grade-I listed Royal Crescent in Bath. Alongside The Spa and Bath House with Spa Garden, the property is also home to The Dower House Restaurant and The Montagu Bar and Champagne Lounge.

The hotel is also part of Pride of Britain Hotels.