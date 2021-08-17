Former Locke Hotels executive joins Lamington Group ahead of accelerated growth phase

Lamington Group, operators of ‘hometel brand’ room2, has appointed Rob Cahn to the newly-created role of head of group operations to drive the Group’s ambitious expansion plans.

Cahn joins from Locke Hotels, where he has spent over two years as general manager. He was involved in the launch of Locke at Broken Wharf in London and latterly supported the opening of new properties in the capital.

His appointment comes as an ‘important step’ for the continued growth of room2, as it targets 5,000 ‘hometel’ rooms across the UK by 2030 and ahead of the opening of its third site in Chiswick this November.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new 86-bedroom property will fall under Cahn’s remit and he will play a ‘key role’ in elevating the room2 brand.

Robert Godwin, managing director at Lamington Group and room2, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting time for both the hometel sector and room2, as a boom in staycationing and changing working habits favorably positions our highly flexible and experience-led product for a mix of corporate and leisure guests. Rob’s experience at Locke Hotels, in overseeing its transformation into a highly regarded, innovative aparthotel brand, will be a huge asset for the business, and attracting someone of his calibre shows the extent of our growth ambitions as the world’s first hometel brand.”

Rob Cahn added: “The entrepreneurial flair, company ambition and growth plans that Robert and the Group have demonstrated was a major factor in my decision to join the business. The room2 proposition in particular offers a unique angle within the expanding aparthotel sector and I look forward to working with the whole team to deliver on the vision of 5,000 keys across the UK by 2030.”

Room2 currently comprises of two properties, in Southampton and Hammersmith.

In January, room2 completed the sale and leaseback of its flagship offering, room2 Southampton, to a fund managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments.