Former MasterChef contestants to host ‘Christmas tapas’ pop up at Harrogate hotel

Two former MasterChef quarter finalists have teamed up to host a Christmas pop up restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate.

Jo Mills, who appeared on the BBC’s flagship cooking competition in 2021, met 2016 quarter finalist Chris Hale in a Facebook group for former MasterChef contestants and the two cooked up an idea to host a festive pop up.

Titled ‘Christmas Tapas in the Tipi’, the pop up will be hosted in the hotel’s outdoor tipi and offer a menu of ‘festive tapas’ from Thursday to Saturday, including the likes of turkey and sage bon bons with cranberry dipping sauce and mini nut roasts topped with candied carrots.

Those with large appetites can instead order a festive seafood platter complete with prawn cocktail ‘shots’, mulled wine cured salmon, mackerel pate and bread with whipped butter and nori salt. Sweet-toothed cravings can be satisfied with a selection of tempting Christmas desserts, which includes ginger creme brulee with orange shortbread and a meringue ‘Christmas wreath’ with ginger, cinnamon and pomegranate.

On Sundays, a lively two-course bottomless brunch will be offered.

Afternoon tea will also be served at the pop up Monday through Wednesday, while from 20-22 December, a special afternoon tea will take place for families, billed as Afternoon Tea with Elsa (the lead character from popular Disney film, Frozen).

The pop up is in collaboration with Magic Rock Brewing Co. and Harrogate Tipple Ltd, who will be providing the drinks list for guests.

Christmas Tapas in the Tipi will launch on 9 December 2021.