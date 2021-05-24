Former MasterChef The Professionals winner joins Rusacks St Andrews to reveal trio of new dining concepts

Derek Johnstone, an experienced chef and former MasterChef The Professionals winner, has joined Rusacks St Andrews as executive chef to head up the launch of new dining concepts at the new resort.

Johnstone will spearhead the opening of 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at the new Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts hotel in July.

The 120-room hotel, which overlooks the 18th green at the Old Course, is undergoing a major renovation of its accommodation including a new addition to the property and a transformation of its F&B offerings.

A destination rooftop and Scottish restaurant, 18 will specialise in the very best seasonal local produce, using a Robata grill, with a menu focused on open flame cooked dishes and game and seafood dishes.

The ground floor will house The Bridge, a more casual all-day dining option which continues the theme of championing Scottish produce.

Completing the new offering is the One Under Bar, an intimate, underground bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

Johnstone joins Rusacks St Andrews from Borthwick Castle, where he was twice runner up in National Chef of the Year and has been shortlisted for Scottish Chef of the Year at the 2021 CIS Excellence Awards.

He has also won the inaugural BBC Masterchef: The Professionals in 2008, aged 24.

He has worked with some of the world’s most renowned chefs including Michel Roux Jr. and Albert Roux, and in Michelin-starred kitchens around Europe including Le Gavroche in London, De Karmeliet in Belgium, and DO near Milan.

Johnstone said: “My philosophy of cooking beautiful Scottish produce – showing it the respect it deserves and letting the food do the talking – will run through the menus at 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar. I’m delighted to join the team at Rusacks St Andrews and look forward making it one of the best hotels in the country to eat and drink at.”

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews will be developed and operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

Part of the Marine & Lawn collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, Rusacks St Andrews will be joined by two additional Scottish golf properties: Marine North Berwick in July 2021 and Marine Troon when it relaunches and joins the collection in spring 2022.