Former Mayfair Townhouse GM takes on new London assignment

100 Queen’s Gate Hotel has appointed Federico Ciampi as its new general manager.

Ciampi will take over management of the historic South Kensington hotel and oversee business strategies to promote its growth as the hospitality industry begins to regain momentum following the pandemic.

He joins the business from The Mayfair Townhouse and has over 10 years’ experience as a general manager of luxury hotels across the world and over 20 years’ experience in the industry.

His proficiency as a general manager can be attributed to his understanding of hotel management in a variety of contexts, from independent, boutique properties to luxury hotels in the Middle East, the company said.

100 Queen’s Gate Hotel was the former home of Victorian aristocrat William Henry Alexander, and as such has been stunningly transformed into a hotel that embraces the building’s heritage, retaining much of its original 1870s architecture.

Stephanie Gosling, group commercial director at Crimson Hotels Group, which owns and operates the property, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to have Federico on board with us at 100 Queen’s Gate. We’re very excited to see his cumulative experience come to life with us and bring a strong revival to the hotel after the disruption of the pandemic.”