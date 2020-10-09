Former Michelin starred chef reveals concept for new inn with rooms

Former Michelin starred chef Kevin Tickle and his wife Nicola have revealed the concept for their new inn with rooms, Heft.

The pair took over the historic 17th century inn in Newton-in-Cartmel in August and have been transforming the venue ever since as part of a complete renovation project.

Now it’s been revealed that the new venture will be called Heft, inspired by the Northern farming term, ‘Hefted’.

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple wanted a name they could relate to, that meant something to them and linked the Inn to the varied landscape of Cartmel Fell that surrounds it.

The transformation of the hotel is currently ongoing, with the installation of a new kitchen, service area, upgrades to the bar and restaurant area and six bedrooms, with an opening date scheduled for this autumn.

The couple have also been working with web design agency Scratch Creative to develop a new identity for the inn.

Kevin has redefining the menus for the property, which will see the introduction of a fine dining restaurant.

Kevin and Nicola commented: “As many people know we’ve been looking for somewhere for a while and when the Inn became available in Newton-in-Cartmel it felt right. We wanted to make it ours and create an identity for the Inn that meant something specifically to us and in turn would come to mean something to the people who visit and stay with us. We chose to use the farming term ‘Heft’ because it refers to a place that keeps being returned to time and time again by successive generations. That’s exactly what we want to see happen here, we are in this for the long haul and want to be able to pass a legacy onto our two kids.”

Tickle was most recently head chef at Forest Side until 2019 where he won his first Michelin star with eight months of opening the restaurant.

Prior to his role at Forest Side, owned by Wildsmith Hotels, Tickle worked for Simon Rogan at L’Enclume, Cartmel for eight years