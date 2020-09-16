Former Seafood Pub Company inns call for new buyer

Christie & Co has brought to market 10 pubs and inns formerly owned by Seafood Pub Company, upon instruction by BDO LLP.

The portfolio comprises 10 award-winning managed inns and pubs located across affluent areas of England’s North West and Yorkshire that are historically popular with tourists.

Administrators were appointed to the ailing business in June.

There are 62 luxury letting rooms across seven of the 10 sites, which has acted as an additional revenue stream on top of the business’s food and beverage offering.

All 10 inns and pubs are in excellent condition, Christie & Co reported, having recently received over £7m in capital expenditure across the sites.

Noel Moffitt, Christie & Co senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants, is handling the sale. He commented: “We are delighted to have been appointed by BDO LLP to assist in the disposal of this exceptional portfolio.

“Initial feedback from prospective purchasers has been overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating the strength of demand for well invested managed houses across the UK.

“Despite being currently closed, these sites can be reopened immediately post completion, with significant potential for growth across food, wet and accommodation revenues.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers of all sizes to increase their portfolios with as many of these well-positioned assets as they have the appetite for.”