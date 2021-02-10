Founder of The Inn Collection Group announces retirement after 15 years at the helm

Founder of Northern pub operator The Inn Collection Group has announced his retirement.

Keith Liddell has stepped down from his role as executive deputy chairman to take up planned retirement, after being at the helm of the Group for the last 15 years.

Liddell founded the company with his first Northumberland site, The Lindisfarne Inn – formerly The Plough at Beal, near Holy Island in 2006.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since then he has been instrumental in growing the collection of food-driven pubs with rooms and creating its signature ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand that has become the group’s DNA.

Playing a pivotal role throughout the company’s rapid expansion and acquisitions, Liddell was influential in carving out his vision for The Inn Collection Group to expand its presence outside its north east heartland, acquiring sites in Lancashire, Cumbria, Yorkshire and County Durham.

A 40-bedroom inn is under construction on Sunderland’s seafront in Seaburn, while the group has accelerated growth plans to reach 22 sites by 31 March 2021.

Liddell said: “I have been very proud to be part of The Inn Collection Group’s journey, through the good times as well as the current challenging situation we have all experienced and continue to do so right now.

“The Inn Collection Group has achieved countless accolades and successes over the years and its ability for continual evolution in its people and estate is down to the unique team behind it. I know I am stepping down safe in the knowledge that the company is in the best possible hands.”