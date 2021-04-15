Four bookings made every second on April 12 as consumers rush for reservations, new data finds

Four bookings were made for tables at pubs, bars and restaurants every second on April 12 when lockdown began to ease for England’s hospitality sector.

New data from booking software Access Collins and platform DesignMyNight saw a huge spike in interest following the reopening of venues in England on Monday, with a record-breaking number of bookings being made across the two sites.

DesignMyNight had over 1,500 users on the site per second on April 12 and recorded a 1,021% increase in searches for outdoor areas compared to March 12, which was 18 days after the public were addressed by the Prime Minister about the reopening plan, alongside a 755% increase in users visiting beer garden channels.

Sarah Groves, sales and events manager of pub chain Young’s, stated that “pubs with large outside spaces and gardens were in high demand after the roadmap announcement on the 22nd February with many SW London pub gardens booking up within 24 hours for the first weekend.”

To put this into perspective, a weekday at The Ship in Wandsworth would usually have around 50 to 70 covers booked. On April 12 they had 687 which was similar to their sister pub, The Leather Bottle in Earlsfield, which secured 637 covers.

The coming weekend, being the first out of lockdown, is also completely booked out at the two pubs with 807 covers booked for The Ship and 902 for The Leather Bottle.

Groves has also reported “a large increase for large garden bookings for May 17 onwards (up to 30ppl) as well as party occasions due to guests wanting to celebrate missed occasions, birthdays and so on”.

DesignMyNight’s Concierge & Venue-Sourcing Service have seen private event enquiries for the summer months and beyond rise by 386% since the Prime Minister’s roadmap announcement in February 2021.

The team have also seen a 470% increase in party planning requests compared to this time last year.