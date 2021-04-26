Four Points brand launches in UK on site of former coaching inn near Gatwick

Nine Group has opened the first hotel in the UK under Marriott International’s Four Points brand, on the site of a former coaching inn near Gatwick Airport.

The 131-bedroom Four Points by Sheraton London Gatwick Airport will take the Nine Group to 12 properties in the UK, including hotels under the Novotel, Holiday Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and Radisson brands.

The group’s pipeline also includes the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2, due to open later this year.

The new Four Points hotel has been transformed from the Grade-II listed former The Chequers pub which has been closed since 2013, when parent company Cordial Hotels went into administration,

The hotel and pub had previously been operated under the Menzies Hotels flag.

Nine Group has been supported by funding from Oaknorth.

Vivek Chadha, managing director & founder of Nine Group, said: “We have enjoyed working with Marriott International, bringing the popular Four Points brand to the UK. The hotel will offer a high-quality experience to travellers using Gatwick Airport for both business and pleasure.

“Opening during the pandemic and revitalising this historic site illustrates our faith in the long-term prospects of the hospitality sector.”

Four Points by Sheraton London Gatwick Airport also comprises a restaurant, eight meeting rooms and 200 parking spaces.