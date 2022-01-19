Four Seasons unveils signature ‘lobby scent’ for Park Lane site

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has unveiled a new signature ‘lobby scent’ which will be pumped into the luxury hotel’s reception area to welcome guests.

The scent is said to be the first of its kind and has been created exclusively for the Mayfair property.

Christened “Mayfair Morning”, the signature scent is the result of a collaboration with Air Aroma, a scent marketing agency which designs custom fragrances for luxury brands around the world and also has its own product line of diffusers.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, Mayfair Morning “effortlessly combines classic British charm with modern London style and flair to perfectly embody the prestigious Park Lane location.”

The scent is said to offer a satisfying hydration of earthy petrichor that resonates through green notes of fern, galbanum and oak leaves.

Fragrance notes of jasmine and mint are supposed to represent the fresh quality of the morning fog, while labdanum and musk “maintain the solid sophistication found in cashmere scarves stepping into classic black cabs; true sights synonymous with the iconic city of London.”

A press release for the fragrance says: “With the Hotel nestled among three Royal Parks and views of some of London’s most famous sights, the inviting scent captures the vibrancy of the leafy Mayfair location and its scenic surroundings.”

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is located near to Hyde Park, Green Park and Kensington Gardens and features a mixture of 196 luxury guest rooms and suites, as well as a restaurant, bar and lounge under the Amaranto brand, led by Executive Chef Henry Brosi.

The hotel also features a swimming pool and an on-site spa offering a range of treatments.