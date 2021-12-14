Foxhills becomes first UK spa to partner with Tea & Tonic

Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey has become the first UK spa to partner with up-and-coming sustainable British brand Tea & Tonic.

Tea & Tonic offers massage-based treatments which incorporate specialist massage techniques, alongside breathing and mindfulness methods.

The treatments finish with a bespoke tea blend which features so-called ‘super herbs’, which are said to naturally enhance resistance to daily stressors and support a healthy immune system.

Tea & Tonic also prides itself on being ethical and sustainable in terms of sourcing and packaging, as well as supporting small farmers and cooperatives.

Foxhills has launched a range of full body massage rituals, all using the personalised blends from Tea & Tonic, with the option of 90 or 120-minute treatments to include the face, body, feet and scalp.

Jennifer Pearce, Assistant Spa Manager at Foxhills, said: “We were so excited to discover this new British brand based in the Surrey Hills. Working with other local businesses has always been important to us and, with Tea & Tonic’s ground-breaking approach to de-stressing and shared values to ours, it was a no-brainer to proudly become the first spa in the UK to bring these unique products and treatments to our valued members, hotel guests and spa visitors.”

Sarah Strang, Tea & Tonic founder, said: “We are thrilled to officially partner with the spa at Foxhills, it’s a real privilege to be associated with this household name and a joy to work with such experts in wellness. The spa team at Foxhills are exceptional and the therapists have naturally embraced and excelled in delivering this new approach for stress relief. We hope the introduction of our products and treatments will help further elevate Foxhills spa experience and offering,”

The Foxhills HealthSpa also includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi, as well as a peaceful spa garden.