Francois-Xavier Schoeffer appointed General Manager of The Kensington Hotel

The Doyle Collection has announced the appointment of Francois-Xavier Schoeffer as the General Manager of The Kensington hotel.

Schoeffer joins the hotel from Hotel Lutetia in Paris, where he has acted as General Manager since 2019.

Schoeffer commented: “I’m delighted to be returning to London and am honoured to join The Kensington.

“I have always been driven by a true passion for hotels and the history behind them, which makes me all the more excited to be in charge of an incredible property with such a unique legacy.

“I am excited to work with the talented team here and am looking forward to a busy 2022.’

Pat King, CEO of The Doyle Collection added: “We are delighted to welcome Francois-Xavier Schoeffer to The Doyle Collection team.

“His experience working in a number of landmark international properties in some of the most exciting cities in the world will be invaluable to our group, and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge in true luxury hospitality.

“I wish him every success as he steps into this new role at The Kensington.”

Originally from Savoie, France, Schoeffer began his career at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, before moving to Paris where he acted as Front Office Manager for The Westin.

He subsequently remained in Paris, advancing his career as Director of Operations for the Hotel Lutetia, located in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.

He then made the move to Amsterdam, remaining within the same hotel group in a training capacity at the recently opened Conservatorium Hotel.

In 2013, Schoeffer was hand-picked to lead the relaunch of the Hotel Cafe Royal, London, where he spent six years.

Most recently, Schoeffer returned to Hotel Lutetia as General Manager in 2019, overseeing a significant renovation and steering the team through a challenging 18 months encompassing the Covid-19 pandemic.