Free workplace Covid testing now available for all businesses in England

All businesses in England are now able to sign up for the Government’s free Covid-19 workplace testing programme.

As part of the Government’s plan to stop the spread of the virus whilst allowing businesses to reopen safely, the scheme is being offered to companies of all sizes and businesses are encouraged to register interest by March 31.

Regular testing is said to be a vital part of the Government’s roadmap to easing restrictions.

The official Government advice still says that all those who can work from home should continue to do so.

Workplace testing is now open to all businesses, including those with fewer than 50 employees.

To register interest for your business for workplace testing programme.