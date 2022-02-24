Plans submitted for new lifestyle hotel in Chester

Plans have been submitted for a new 162-bedroom lifestyle hotel at 1-13 Frodsham Street in Chester city centre.

The proposals include a top-floor restaurant with a rooftop balcony overlooking Chester Cathedral and 7,500 square feet of ground floor retail space.

The plans, which will see the hotel replace outdated shops on Frodsham Street, were submitted by investment manager Cervidae and development manager AXIS-RE to Cheshire West & Chester Council on 16 February.

The style and finish will be targeted at the growing lifestyle sector, with the hope being that the venue’s rooftop restaurant – which boasts views over the city walls to the cathedral – will become a destination in its own right.

Nick Mullins, Director at AXIS-RE, commented: “Chester is perennially popular with visitors, but the number of hotel beds has often fallen short of what is required to meet demand, particularly for those seeking a boutique, lifestyle experience.

“The proposed project would be a real asset to Chester, and as the way people use the city shifts away from retail and towards leisure time, the hotel and its rooftop restaurant would play a vital role in helping residents and visitors alike make the most of their time here.”

The hotel plans have been created by architecture practice Donald Insall Associates, which specialises in working on historically sensitive sites.

Tony Barton, Chairman at Donald Insall Associates, added: “Historic locations such as central Chester demand architecture that complements the existing buildings while reflecting changing needs and incorporating the best of modern design.

“This approach underpins the plans for the hotel, and if approved it will rejuvenate a corner of Chester that holds great potential beyond its current use.”

Cervidae is an international real estate investment and development company, with assets including city centre projects in London, New York, Paris, Birmingham and Dublin.

AXIS-RE is an independent Manchester-based development, investment and asset management firm.