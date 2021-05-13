Fulham Town Hall to be transformed into luxury boutique hotel for 2022 launch

Fulham Town Hall is to be given a new lease of life as a luxury boutique hotel following a decade of closure.

The London building will be transformed into a new 90-bedroom hotel with restaurants, bars and co-working spaces operated by Lamington Group.

Last year the group signed a 30-year lease to run the hotel, partnering with developers Ziser London, and now a launch date has been set for 2022.

Ahead of renovation work commencing on the hotel project, from May 20 this year, Fulham Town Hall will host ‘Art in the age of Now’, an exhibition bringing together contemporary art, live music, talks and performance art, in a bid to bring life back to the historic building and connect with the location community.

Guests will be invited to explore the entire building including the historic ballroom that played host to The Clash in the 70s, to the vaults and cells in the basement that stored bullion and previous miscreants to uncover distinctive pieces of work.

Overseen by curator Ben Moore of Art Below and hosted by Lamington Group, the event is free and will feature works by more than 200 local artists creating during lockdown and shown to the public for the first time.

Robert Godwin, managing director of Lamington Group comments: “It is important to us that the building is once again restored as the centre of the community, and so we wanted to take this opportunity to give people a final chance to see the building before it is redeveloped, whilst also providing an opportunity for London’s creative community after what has been a particularly challenging time.”