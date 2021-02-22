FULL DETAILS: Lockdown stages explained

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his roadmap out of lockdown in four stages as he bids to return England and the economy to normality.

Stage one will be split into two sections:

March 8

all students return to schools and colleges, and school clubs can resume

Secondary school students will be required to wear masks in class as well as communal areas

People can meet one other person outside for recreation, not just exercise

Care home residents allowed one regular named visitor

Stay at home order remains in place.

March 29

Outdoor gatherings of up to six people or two households allowed, including meeting in private gardens

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts and outdoor swimming pools allowed to reopen; organised outdoor sports can resume

Stay at home order ends but people encouraged to stay local wherever they can

Work from home wherever possible

No overseas travel.

Stage two:

April 12

Non-essential retail, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and museums open

Outdoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants allowed with households or rule-of-six

Most outdoor settings reopen such as zoos and theme parks

Gyms and indoor swimming pools open

Self catering holiday accommodation and camp sites reopen

Funerals continue with up to 30 people

Weddings with up to 15 people.

Stage three:

May 17

Outdoors most social contact rules lifted, up to limit of 30 people

Mixing indoors allowed for two households, but rule-of-six for indoor hospitality and elsewhere

Cinemas, soft play centres, rest of accommodation sector, hotels, indoor exercise classes return

Performances and sporting events resume – larger performances with venues 1,000+ or half full will be allowed indoors and outdoors 4,000 capacity or half full (whichever lowest)

In very largest outdoor seated venues such as football stadiums up to 10,000 people allowed to attend (or 1/4 full whichever is lowest)

Up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions, funerals, wakes.

Source: BBC