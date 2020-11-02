Furlough scheme extended until December at 80%

The government furlough scheme has been extended until December at 80% for the duration of England’s second lockdown.

Announcing the introduction of new strict measures once again for England on Saturday, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that said the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) will remain open until December, with employees receiving 80% of their current salary for hours not worked, up to a maximum of £2,500.

The Job Support Scheme, which was scheduled to come in on Sunday 1 November, has been postponed until the furlough scheme ends.

Story continues below Advertisement

Johnson said at the weekend: “That’s why we are going to extend the furlough system through November. The furlough scheme was a success in the spring and supported people in businesses in a critical time.

“We will not end it, we will extend furlough until December.”

In addition, businesses forced to close in England are elible to receive grants worth up to £3,000 per month under the Local Restrictions Support Grant.

£1.1bn is being given to local authorities, distributed on the basis of £20 per head, for one-off payments to enable them to support businesses more broadly.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I have always said that we will do whatever it takes as the situation evolves. Now, as restrictions get tougher, we are taking steps to provide further financial support to protect jobs and businesses. These changes will provide a vital safety net for people across the UK.”

Businesses required to close in England due to local or national restrictions will be eligible for the following: