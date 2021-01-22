Further details published on two coronavirus funding schemes available to hospitality businesses

The Government has published further guidance on eligibility on two coronavirus funding schemes for businesses in England – the Local Restrictions Support Grants (LRSG (Closed) Addendum) and the Closed Business Lockdown Payment.

Tourism and hospitality venues in England that have been required to close, as well as businesses that operate primarily as an in-person venue, but which have been forced to close those services and provide a takeaway-only service instead may be eligible for one or both of these grants.

Eligible businesses must occupy property on which they pay business rates and are the ratepayer.

Story continues below Advertisement

For those required to close due to the national restrictions beginning 5 January 2021, the Closed Businesses Lockdown Payment (CBLP) supports eligible businesses based on the rateable value of the property on the first full day of restrictions.

Businesses with a property with a rateable value of £15,000 or less, may be eligible for a one-off cash grant of £4,000.

Business with a property with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000, may be eligible for a one-off cash grant of £6,000.

Business with a property with a rateable value of £51,000 or above, you may be eligible for a one-off cash grant of £9,000.

Businesses that were open as usual, but then required to close due to national restrictions imposed by government (for each period) may be eligible for the LRSG (Closed) Addendum schemes:

From 5 January 2021 onwards

Between 5 November and 2 December 2020

The grant will be based on the rateable value of the property on the first full day of restrictions.

For national restrictions from 5 January 2021

Businesses with a property with a rateable value of £15,000 or less, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £2,001 for each 42-day qualifying restrictions period.

Businesses with a property with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £3,000 for each 42-day qualifying restrictions period.

Businesses with a property with a rateable value of £51,000 or above, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £4,500 for each 42-day qualifying restrictions period.

For national restrictions between 5 November and 2 December 2020

Businesses with a property with a rateable value of £15,000 or less, may be eligible for a cash grant of £1,334 for each 28-day qualifying restrictions period.

Businesses a property with a rateable value over £15,000 and less than £51,000, may be eligible for a cash grant of £2,000 for each 28-day qualifying restrictions period.

Businesses with a property with a rateable value of £51,000 or above, may be eligible for a cash grant of £3,000 for each 28-day qualifying restrictions period.

The grants are administered by local councils. Find your local council website https://www.gov.uk/find-local-council

