G7 Summit an ‘unforgettable experience’ for Carbis Bay Estate

Carbis Bay Estate has completed one of the biggest bookings in its history, as it waved goodbye to world leaders visiting for the G7 Summit this month.

Owners of the hotel Stephen and Jose Baker called the three-day stint an ‘unforgettable experience for all staff’, after welcoming Prime Ministers and Presidents to the estate for the first net zero G7 Summit.

Prior to the event, the hotel had invested significantly in new developments and facilities for the leaders, which included Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden.

Story continues below Advertisement

A new orangery was created in the former dining room space at Carbis Bay and a two-storey wellness facility was also erected.

Speaking following the hosting of the Summit, Stephen Baker, owner of Carbis Bay Estate, said: “Hosting the G7 Summit was an unforgettable experience for all our staff, our team provided flawless, 24-hour care to the leaders and their delegates. We accommodated hundreds of event staff, national press and security, all of whom contributed towards such a successful event.

“Our fantastic team has worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months, preparing for this event. I would personally like to thank all of the staff for providing such a high-standard of service to our guests, but also for representing Carbis Bay Estate and in fact Cornwall, whilst they cared for and welcomed Prime Ministers and Presidents and the world’s press, to our stunning part of the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “Carbis Bay is one of the most beautiful places in the world, as you can see, and it was a fitting setting for the first ever, net zero, G7 Summit. I would like to thank all the wonderful people of Cornwall for their hospitality.”

Carbis Bay Estate is also preparing to open the new Ugly Butterfly restaurant from chef Adam Handling on site in August.

Set within 125-acres, the Carbis Bay Estate comprises Carbis Bay Hotel with 36 bedrooms, The Gannet Inn and Gannet House, as well as a range of self-catering accommodation, cottages and serviced apartments, set against the backdrop of the Estate’s privately owned 25-acre Blue Flag beach.