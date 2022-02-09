GAIA Skincare partners with three new spas

Skincare and spa brand GAIA Skincare has announced partnerships with three new spa affiliates,

joining its existing portfolio of over 15 spas, hotels and boutiques.

Established in 2016, GAIA Skincare takes its name from the first Greek goddess, also known as Mother Nature, and offers vegan, cruelty-free products.

Two new launches – Inhabit Queen’s Garden in London and St Sidwell’s Point Leisure Centre in

Exeter – have joined GAIA’s list of spa affiliates, along with Slieve Russel Hotel Golf and Country Club in Co. Cavan, Ireland, marking GAIA’s first spa affiliate outside of the UK.

Inhabit Queen’s Gardens is the second London location for the environmentally and socially

conscious hotel group and will see 159 rooms set within a mid-19th Century townhouse crescent

near Lancaster Gate.

Due to open in early 2022, ‘Inhale at Inhabit’ will be the hotel’s wellness centre, where guests will be able to enjoy GAIA Skincare treatments including the GAIA Raindrop Therapy and

GAIA Poultice Massage.

St Sidwell’s Point Leisure Centre is a brand new, state-of-the-art leisure centre opening in Exeter,

Devon this Spring. The £42 million destination will include a rooftop spa and health suite offering the full GAIA Skincare range of treatments.

Slieve Russell Hotel Golf & Country Club is an elegant retreat set within 300 acres in County Cavan, Ireland. The hotel’s Ciún Spa & Wellness Centre will offer the full range of GAIA Skincare treatments, including the GAIA Jade Facial and GAIA Indian head Massage.

Diane Nettleton, Founder of GAIA Skincare, commented: “To be starting the New Year with three incredible new spa partnerships feels truly momentous. Despite close to two years of uncertainty for the spa industry, GAIA Skincare has continued to grow with the support of a superb team and likeminded clients.

“With last year marking our fifth anniversary, we’re delighted to be entering the second half of our first decade with some of the best spa locations in Britain and Ireland in our portfolio.”