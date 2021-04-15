Galgorm Collection acquires four-star hotel and confirms £1m spa investment

Galgorm Collection has acquired four-star hotel, The Old Inn near Belfast to add to its growing portfolio of properties across Ireland.

The group now plans to invest £1m in redeveloping the property and adding a ‘boutique spa’ to its offering.

All existing team members will be retained at the 33-bedroom hotel following the deal.

Story continues below Advertisement

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said: “Galgorm Collection is committed to cementing the region’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination through our property portfolio. The Old Inn is one of the region’s most historic and appealing hotels, located in a unique and charming location which makes it a perfect fit for Galgorm.”

With a history dating back to 1614 and links to local author C.S. Lewis, the iconic thatched-roof property has become one of the country’s top hotels, having received the AA Hotel of the Year in 2017/18 title after a series of enhancements and extensions.

As well as its bedrooms, The Old Inn comprises two wedding suites and 78-cover restaurant.

As part of its investment, Galgorm Collection plans to develop the property to the rear of the site.

Johnston adds: “With an initial strategic investment of £1m, we are planning to build upon the hotel’s award-winning credentials and extend the site to incorporate a boutique spa with infinity pool, hot tub, sauna, steam room, private cabanas and relax space.

“We’re thrilled to add The Old Inn and its fantastic team to our collection and take this iconic property forward into a new era for tourism and hospitality. We are confident we will be in a position to reopen the restaurant and bar mid-to-late May, based on the easing of Government restrictions. Reservations for future stays can be made from April 19 and we look forward to safely welcoming guests back to enjoy a fantastic stay.”

The acquisition of The Old Inn adds to the group’s portfolio, which includes Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant, Gillies Bar & Grill Restaurant and Fratelli’s. The group also operates Castle Kitchen & Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena.

In Belfast, it also operates restaurants Fratelli’s on Great Victoria Street and Café Parisien.

Last year, the group confirmed the purchase and refurbishment of its latest hospitality venture, The Rabbit, located in Templepatrick at the site of the former Templeton Hotel, which is due to open on 18 June 2021.