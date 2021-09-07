Galvin brothers to open new venture inside Kimpton Fitzroy hotel this month

Trailblazing London chefs the Galvin brothers are to open a new restaurant inside Kimpton Fitzroy hotel before the end of this month.

Chris and Jeff Galvin will open a modern British style of eatery to replace Neptune, the restaurant from Margaret Crow and Brett Redman that closed during the pandemic.

The new venture will be called Galvin Bar & Grill and will launch on September 27.

The 100-cover dining room has been redesigned, whilst retaining many of the original details from architect Charles Fitzroy Doll, who created the space in 1898.

The menu will feature heavily plant-based dishes and will be ‘ethical, generous, open and culturally diverse’. Adam Gray, who previously held a Michelin-star for almost a decade at Rhodes Twenty Four at Tower 42 will be head chef.

The restaurant will also have a separate entrance from the hotel on Guildford Street to encourage passing traffic.

The Galvin brothers have a long history with hotel restaurants, having worked with the likes of The Ritz, The Lanesborough and The Savoy.

The dynamic duo currently operate Galvin at Windows on the top floor of the Hilton on Park Lane.

Chris Galvin told The Standard of the opening: “We are delighted to be opening in such a beautiful room in such a historic setting.

“Each dish on the menu has a story of how it is sourced, it has been exciting to spend so much time discovering so many more British ingredients, and marvellous to be able to find English wines to match. Ethical and sustainable eating is very important to us and 50 per cent of diners at Galvin La Chapelle choose a plant-based or vegetarian tasting menu, so we have enjoyed working with Adam to ensure this is reflected in the menu at Bar & Grill.

“After such a tough year for everyone it’s been a joy to create something new for London’s returning restaurant goers.”