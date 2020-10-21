Gary Neville pleads with public to ‘still visit pubs, restaurants and hotels in Manchester’ after Tier 3 ruling

Gary Neville, co-owner of Stock Exchange Hotel and Hotel Football in Manchester, has posted a video calling for the public to pay a visit to pubs, restaurants and hotels in Manchester, as the area heads for Tier 3 restrictions on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, Neville said that the hospitality sector has been ‘absolutely decimated’ over the last six months, and people’s confidence was ‘drained’ on what they can and can’t do.

Neville, who runs the hotels as part of GG Hospitality, urged people to support local pubs, restaurants and hotels in Greater Manchester and Liverpool , saying ‘they need you now more than ever’.

He said: “Please I urge you, the hospitality industry has invested so much over the last six or seven months into making sure they have safe environments for people. 3% of infections come from hospitality, its obvious hospitality isn’t the cause driving this infection.

“It’s an industry being punished.”

He continued: “Stay in a hotel if you can – we know it’s testing times for everyone but hospitality needs you.

“Please do eat out, and stay safe, take all the precautions and trust these venues that they have put so much time and effort into making sure they are doing things right.”

It was announced yesterday that Greater Manchester is to go into Tier 3 of restrictions from Friday at midnight, against the wishes of local leaders.

Stock Exchange Hotel opened in November 2019 after an extensive six-year renovation project. The hotel is owned with former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs and hotelier Winston Zahra as part of Finestday Ltd.

Hotel Football is managed by GG Hospitality and is jointly owned by former Manchester United teammates, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, plus Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

See the full video below: