Gary Pinchen appointed General Manager of Abderdeen’s Ardoe House

Ardoe House, a luxury hotel and spa located in Aberdeen, Scotland, has announced the appointment of experienced hotelier Gary Pinchen as its new General Manager.

Originally from South Africa, Pinchen has more than 30 years of experience supporting hospitality operations across Africa, South East Asia and the UK.

Prior to starting his new role at Ardoe House, Pinchen most recently worked for the three-star Brockwood Hall hotel found in the Lake District, which offers a series of lodges and cottages for guest accommodation.

Earlier in his career, Pinchen has also worked at a number of high-profile properties abroad, including roles as Director of Operations at Borneo Convention Centre, the Phakalane Hotel and Golf resort in Botswana, Sun International Properties in Nigeria and South Africa and the Straight Head Country Hotel in South Africa.

Of his appointment, Pinchen commented: “I am delighted to join Ardoe House Hotel and Spa.

“It is a stunning, historic property with fantastic facilities and I look forward to working with the team to ensure the hotel is recognised as one of the leading hotels in Scotland.”

Ardoe House Hotel and Spa is a former Baronial mansion which is set in 30 acres of Aberdeenshire countryside and boasts 120 guest bedrooms.

In 2019, all of the hotel’s bedrooms underwent a refurbishment and select rooms include facilities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi and satellite TV.

The hotel houses a flagship restaurant, a whisky bar and a spa complete with an 18-metre pool and a number of treatment rooms.