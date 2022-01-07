Gavin Roberts joins Tudor Farmhouse as Head Chef

Tudor Farmhouse, a boutique hotel in Gloucestershire’s Forest of Dean, has appointed Gavin Roberts as its new Head Chef.

The hotel, which was originally a 13th century working farm, is now a restaurant with rooms in the village of Clearwell.

The restaurant boasts three AA Red Stars and two AA rosettes for Culinary Excellence and a Notable Wine Award.

Roberts, who is originally from south Wales, has spent 12 years working as a professional chef, most recently as sous chef under David Kelman at Cowley Manor near Cheltenham.

Over his career he has worked in several Michelin starred establishments including Auberge du Lac in Hertfordshire and Whatley Manor in Gloucestershire.

He will now head up a five-strong brigade specialising in seasonal British cuisine made using quality locally-sourced ingredients.

Roberts commented: “It’s fair to say I’m obsessed with food and working on the constant evolution of my dishes bringing simple fresh ingredients together to deliver complex flavour.

“The Tudor Farmhouse has already got a first class reputation for food and I’m enjoying injecting new energy as Head Chef and putting my own mark on the menus.

“We are truly blessed by our location in the heart of the Forest of Dean and on the edge of the Wye Valley with so many incredible local suppliers.”

Colin Fell, proprietor of the establishment, added: “It’s really exciting to have Gavin Roberts on board and we are already receiving some brilliant comments for his food.

“Working with him and his passion for natural flavour we are really going to take our local food focus to the next level for both our hotel guests and local diners and we are already planning out some exciting new ingredients to be grown in the kitchen garden for the spring.”

The 40 cover restaurant is open for lunch, afternoon tea and dinner daily.