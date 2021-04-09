Gen Z and Millennial consumers to drive urban tourism recovery in 2021

Gen Z and Millennial consumers look set to drive the recovery of urban destinations in 2021, according to new research from Splendid Hospitality.

The data, collected from 200 respondents, showed that 52% of those who want to visit a UK city are aged below 35, with travellers also looking to discover untapped UK destinations in 2021.

The research found 49% were planning a UK holiday in 2021, compared to 45% who were planning to go abroad, and only 5% expecting both a domestic and international trip.

Eating out, predominantly at restaurants and pubs, is the most missed activity during lockdown with 45.5% saying they can’t wait to do it.

The Great British seaside revealed itself as the destination most sought after overall, with 64% saying they were intending to visit a coastline in the UK, however due to many destinations such as Cornwall sharing they are already fully booked for peak times this year, those who said they want to visit rural areas (21.6%), or have a city break (10.6%), may be more in luck when booking presently.

58% said restaurants and 28.5% denoted pubs as their top choice for eating and drinking out.

A further 13.5% were excited to go to a concert or gig, while getting outdoors (7.5%), having a spa day (6%) and watching live sports (5.5%) were some other top considerations named.

Marc Saunders, group head of marketing and communications at Splendid Hospitality, said: “These survey results showcase a strong demand for UK trips this year, with many more likely to give up hope on jetting off following the recent introduction of the £5,000 fines for those travelling without need. We have already seen encouraging demand for our city centre hotels in smaller cities, such as York and Oxford, and therefore we hope to continue to capitalise on those seeking to discover new destinations this year.”