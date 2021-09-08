General manager announced for The Other House ahead of spring launch

Simon Drake has been appointed general manager for The Other House in South Kensington, ahead of its launch in spring 2022.

The new lifestyle brand of residents’ clubs has welcomed Drake from his position as GM at The Mandrake, where he has been since May 2019.

Previous roles also include general manager at The Randolph in Oxford and hotel manager at Conrad London, as well as a stint with Macdonald Hotels.

Drake will now oversee the launch of The Other House next year, followed by the opening of a second site in Covent Garden in 2023.

He will lead property operations, business development, revenue management and all F&B outlets.

Naomi Heaton, chief executive of The Other House, says: “Simon is full of drive, energy and enthusiasm, with a huge personality and complete commitment to the guest experience. This will be a perfect fit with our bold, ground breaking and inspiring brand of Residents’ Clubs. His experience will be invaluable in establishing The Other House as a market leader in contemporary London accommodation and welcoming this new chapter of hospitality.”

Drake comments: “I am thrilled to be joining The Other House team being part of a new era of hospitality embracing slow travel and any length stays with sustainability, technology and memorable experiences. I look forward to steering the success of this new brand.”

The Other House is a new hospitality brand in Prime Central London developed by The Portfolio Club which was established in December 2019. Since then, the venture has acquired two properties, the Harrington Hall in South Kensington and the Wellington Block in Covent Garden, both of which require significant development.

Launched in 2019, The Portfolio Club is a joint venture partnership between London Central Portfolio (LCP), leading real estate investment advisory in Prime Central London and APG, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands.