GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Profitroom

The winner of the General Manager of the Year award is Simon Mahon from The Grand York.
This award – which is sponsored by Profitroom and presented by its Director of Business Development Samantha Williams – goes to a hotel chief who constantly inspires, motivates and encourages their team, while remaining focused on maximising revenues and evolving and developing the quality of their property.
This year’s award was a very closely run race, which is evidence of the calibre of finalists and the impact they have made on their businesses.
Simon Mahon has introduced a variety of new business-driving initiatives at The Grand York over the last year, as well as implementing a number of programmes designed to support employees and the local community.
As a result, the hotel has consistently outperformed its city-wide competitors and this summer has seen the business achieve its top three revenue-generating months in its history.
Finalists
- Simon Mahon from The Grand York
- Grant Callaghan from Polurrian on the Lizard
- Florence Alloing from Georgian House Hotel
- Josh Chadwick from The Tawny Hotel
- Matt Townley from Dakota Hotel Manchester
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST