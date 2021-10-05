GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Profitroom

The winner of the General Manager of the Year award is Simon Mahon from The Grand York.

This award – which is sponsored by Profitroom and presented by its Director of Business Development Samantha Williams – goes to a hotel chief who constantly inspires, motivates and encourages their team, while remaining focused on maximising revenues and evolving and developing the quality of their property.

This year’s award was a very closely run race, which is evidence of the calibre of finalists and the impact they have made on their businesses.

Simon Mahon has introduced a variety of new business-driving initiatives at The Grand York over the last year, as well as implementing a number of programmes designed to support employees and the local community.

As a result, the hotel has consistently outperformed its city-wide competitors and this summer has seen the business achieve its top three revenue-generating months in its history.

Finalists

Simon Mahon from The Grand York

Grant Callaghan from Polurrian on the Lizard

Florence Alloing from Georgian House Hotel

Josh Chadwick from The Tawny Hotel

Matt Townley from Dakota Hotel Manchester