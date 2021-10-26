German boutique hotel brand to open first London outpost in spring 2022

German boutique lifestyle hotel brand The Amano Group is to open its first international hotel in London’s Covent Garden next spring.

Hotel Amano Covent Garden will be situated on Drury Lane, and mark the debut international launch from the Berlin-based hotelier, which currently have eight hotels in Berlin, one in Munich and one in Dusseldorf, when it opens in 2022.

Formerly a 1980’s office building known as Drury House, this 141-room property is the first of multiple Amano hotels set to open in London and has been designed by London-based Woods Bagot.

Alongside the bedrooms there will also be a basement bar, restaurant, sky bar and rooftop terrace.

Co-founder of The Amano Group, Ariel Schiff, says: “As a Berlin-based company, opening our first international property in London was always a natural step for us. Like Berlin, London is a dynamic city known for its thriving nightlife and multicultural community. We felt the spirit of the AMANO brand would blend in well here. We’re excited to offer guests a unique hotel and leisure experience, bringing a taste of Berlin to London.”