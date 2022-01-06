German brand to open Hotel AMANO Covent Garden this spring

German hospitality brand The AMANO Group is set to open its first UK site in the spring with the launch of Hotel AMANO Covent Garden.

Found on Drury Lane, this will be the first international destination for the Berlin-based group, which currently operates eight hotels in Berlin, as well as one in Munich and one in Dusseldorf.

There are also further plans for three more properties in Germany, in Hamburg and Munich.

The AMANO brand describes itself as “offering sophisticated urban living in a central location at a fair price”, as well as claiming to be renowned for its “distinctive design and immersive drinks and dining experiences.”

Set inside a former 1980s office building known as Drury House, the 141-room property is the first of multiple AMANO hotels set to open in the capital.

Hotel AMANO Covent Garden will feature a basement bar, a restaurant, a sky bar and a rooftop terrace with impressive city views and DJs performing live sets on weekends.

Guests can choose from three room categories which suit a range of budgets: cosy, comfy and roomy.

Throughout the property expect dark moody tones and unique design features from London-based design studio, Woods Bagot, the lead architect and interior designer behind the new opening.

Ariel Schiff, Co-founder of The AMANO Group, commented: “As a Berlin-based company, opening our first international property in London was always a natural step for us. Like Berlin, London is a dynamic city known for its thriving nightlife and multicultural community. We felt the spirit of the AMANO brand would blend in well here. We are excited to offer guests a unique hotel and leisure experience, bringing a taste of Berlin to London.”

Hotel AMANO Covent Garden is slated to open in spring 2022 and prices will start from approximately £139 per night.