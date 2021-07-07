GETTING TO KNOW: Jonathan Webley, general manager, The Grand Eastbourne

The Grand Eastbourne’s general manager Jonathan Webley on his admiration for Apple, and his dream of owning a hotel in the future.

Name: Jonathan Webley

Job title: General Manager, Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

Highlight of your career so far?

Reopening the hotel after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

If you could choose three guests, dead or alive, to dinner, who would you choose?

Boris Johnson, Winston Churchill, Ian Hislop.

Last hotel you stayed at?

Hotel Theodul, Lech.

Best piece of advice you ever received?

If you don’t change something, nothing will change.

Biggest service bugbear?

Sunday breakfast!

If you went on Stars in their Eyes, who would you portray?

Tom Waite.

Which other company (inside or outside the industry) do you most admire and why?

Apple…..Complete innovation and mastery of software and hardware.

What’s the first thing you do when you get to work in the morning?

Operational departments walk around.

Your first job?

Trainee manager.

If you weren’t a hotelier what would you be doing?

Racing driver!

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Improving current position at The Grand Eastbourne.

Your dream job?

Hotel ownership.

Something you wish you knew before joining the industry:

Just how rewarding it can be.

In one word…

Favourite food? Rack of Lamb

Favourite UK city? London

Favourite request on the jukebox? Yello

Favourite drink? Claret

Favourite holiday destination? Menorca

Favourite film? Shawshank Redemption

Favourite gadget? Canon 5D

Favourite thing you own? Naim Uniti