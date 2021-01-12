GETTING TO KNOW: Mark Hardy, GM, The Cavendish

We grab five minutes with Mark Hardy, general manager at The Cavendish in London to discover the companies he admires, his first job in the industry and his career highlights so far.

Name: Mark Hardy

Job title: General Manager – The Cavendish London

Highlight of your career so far? Leading a wonderful team at a Mayfair hotel.

If you could choose three guests, dead or alive, to dinner, who would you choose? There are too many to choose from but, excluding friends and family, it would be David Attenborough, the Dalai Lama and Joanna Lumley.

Last hotel you stayed at? Just before the UK lockdown I stayed in a desert lodge at the foot of the giant sand dunes of Sossusvlei in Namibia. It was an incredible experience!

Best piece of advice you ever received? Listen more than you speak.

Biggest service bugbear? Trades people not turning up on time or calling just before they are due to arrive to reschedule.

If you went on Stars in their Eyes, who would you portray? Frank Sinatra – there is an amazing back catalogue to choose from.

Which other company (inside or outside the industry) do you most admire and why? Apple – They’ve literally refined so many aspects of the way we live today through incredible innovation, quality and service.

What’s the first thing you do when you get to work in the morning? I meet and greet the team and then take a walk around the hotel to check everything is in order.

Your first job? My very first job was stacking shelves at a supermarket. A few years later, before I went to study, I went to work in the mines in my native Western Australia.

If you weren’t a hotelier what would you be doing? A stockbroker or a travel tour guide (I love both).

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time? As an Area Manager of The Ascott Limited.

Your dream job? Running a property portfolio.

Something you wish you knew before joining the industry: How personally satisfying the industry would be.

In one word…

Favourite food? Sushi

Favourite UK city? I’m biased, I love London (but York is a very close second)

Favourite request on the jukebox? Maroon 5 – Sugar

Favourite drink? Red wine

Favourite holiday destination? Berlin

Favourite film? Master and Commander – The Far Side of the World

Favourite gadget? Mobile Phone

Favourite thing you own? My house and garden