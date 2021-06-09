GETTING TO KNOW: Matthew Long, general manager, Luton Hoo Hotel

Name: Matthew Long

Job title: General Manager, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa

Highlight of your career so far? Opening Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa and seeing the team grow and develop in the years since.

If you could choose three guests, dead or alive, to dinner, who would you choose? In the current situation, my family and friends would be just great!

Last hotel you stayed at? Chewton Glen.

Best piece of advice you ever received? Trust your instincts.

Biggest service bugbear? Being told what they can’t do, rather than what they can do.

If you went on Stars in their Eyes, who would you portray? The cameraman! Don’t think anyone would like to hear me at the microphone!

Which other company (inside or outside the industry) do you most admire and why? John Lewis for their particular brand of customer focused service and the partnership business model.

What’s the first thing you do when you get to work in the morning? After I have enjoyed the magnificent drive through the estate parkland, I catch up with the team.

Your first job? Kitchen Porter at the weekends while at college

If you weren’t a hotelier what would you be doing? Architect

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time? Continuing to help people make memories they will cherish

Your dream job? Chief chocolate bar designer and taster!

Something you wish you knew before joining the industry: Just how rewarding it would be to see team members’ lives and their careers develop over the years

In one word…

Favourite food? Sunday Roast

Favourite UK city? London

Favourite request on the jukebox? Take Five, Dave Brubeck

Favourite drink? A good cup of tea or glass of red wine

Favourite holiday destination? Dorset, by the sea

Favourite film? About Time

Favourite gadget? Garmin bike computer

Favourite thing you own? Coffee machine