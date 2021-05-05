GETTING TO KNOW: Sam Goss, GM at Castle Hotel Windsor

Name: Sam Goss

Job title: ‘Jack of all trades’ Manager, Castle Hotel, Mgallery, Windsor

Highlight of your career so far? Inspiring and leading the amazing team at the Castle Hotel and being part of SRSL.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you could choose three guests, dead or alive, to dinner, who would you choose? Sir Clive Woodward, Sir Captain Tom, Princess Diana – three truly inspiring leaders in their own right.

Last hotel you stayed at? Castle Hotel Windsor – this has been my home since the March 16 2020 when I joined. It has been a great way to try out all of the bedrooms – very comfortable but I have missed the turn down offering over the lock down periods.

Best piece of advice you ever received? Be mindful of how you leave a room – do you leave it full of energy, positivity, inspiration? Or do you leave it solemn, down, depressed?

Biggest service bugbear? Rude, unengaging, no eye contact, don’t want to be hear attitude also – “it’s not a problem” – why would it ever be a problem?

If you went on Stars in their Eyes, who would you portray? “Swing Low Sweet Chariots” maybe not quite like the UBHO version.

Which other company (inside or outside the industry) do you most admire and why? Every organisation that has great social corporate responsibility, looked after, supported and developed their team, evolved and coming out of the pandemic to achieve some incredible results.

What’s the first thing you do when you get to work in the morning? Say “good morning” to all team members and guests. Make sure everyone is happy and has the tools to do an amazing day’s work.

Your first job? Sam’s Car Wash and Sam’s Café – in the Isle of Man at the age of 11 – don’t tell HMRC!!

If you weren’t a hotelier what would you be doing? I would be very sad – but probably assisting England Ruby to achieve their second World Cup and finally beating South Africa (I am married to a South African).

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time? Very happy, promoting and giving back to our wonderful industry, coaching and developing amazing talent, Inspiring and leading a brilliant team. Being smug that England beat South Africa and the Lions beat Australia in rugby.

Your dream job? I love what I do – I would not have it any other way.

Something you wish you knew before joining the industry: That there is a world shortage of tea spoons – where do they go?

In one word…

Favourite food? Lamb

Favourite UK city? Windsor

Favourite request on the jukebox? Journey “Don’t Stop Believin”

Favourite drink? Yes please

Favourite holiday destination? Lanzarote

Favourite film? Dirty Dancing – “I carried a watermelon”

Favourite gadget? A tin opener that works

Favourite thing you own? Family photo albums and memory box