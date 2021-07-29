GETTING TO KNOW: Samantha Trinder, co-owner, Bingham Riverhouse

Name: Samantha Trinder

Job title: Co-Owner Bingham Riverhouse

Highlight of your career so far? Re-imagining our boutique hotel into a Members’ Club with bedrooms.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you could choose three guests, dead or alive, to dinner, who would you choose?

Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley, Ram Dass

Last hotel you stayed at?

Sublime Hotel, Comporta

Best piece of advice you ever received?

Discover where your talents are and the needs of the world are – that is your vocation

Biggest service bugbear?

The use of the words “bear with me”… working with Fiona Rassell of Storm Training eradicated that phrase from our team – meaning ‘put up with me” – or lack of basic knowledge.

If you went on Stars in their Eyes, who would you portray?

Nina Simone is my idol – soulful, troubled and incredible musician (I met her as a child and used to stay at the Bingham Riverhouse)

Which other company (inside or outside the industry) do you most admire and why?

I really admire the iconic Vivienne Westwood for her unique creativity, her ethical vision and her commitment to the environmental cause.

What’s the first thing you do when you get to work in the morning? I’m normally running in late for a meeting but if not a walk around to say hello to the team, sit down and before our team meetings close our eyes for a short meditation to de-stress and focus our attention.

Your first job? At the Bingham – when I was 7 counting change on my dad’s knee – then reception from 15

If you weren’t a hotelier what would you be doing?

I am also a yoga teacher and yoga therapist, and reiki master so doing all this – teaching groups and 1-2-1s is so satisfying to be able to help others.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

Having another destination by the sea, Balaerics, Caribbean and some other waterside location on the outskirts of London

Your dream job?

I’m doing it! – I love the joy we bring to our members and guests, working with a passionate team, the freedom to create beautiful spaces, and deliver wellbeing – it is my dream

Something you wish you knew before joining the industry: In my early days I took everything to heart every complaint, or issue with team but now I understand not to take things personally.

In one word…

Favourite food? Our homemade sourdough bread, churned butter and bitter thick cut orange marmalade

Favourite UK city? London

Favourite request on the jukebox? The Sun Is Shining

Favourite drink? Mezcal Sour

Favourite holiday destination? Ibiza/Antigua

Favourite film? “Wild”

Favourite gadget? My Nutribullet

Favourite thing you own? Ooh that’s hard.. family photo albums / Large Clear Quartz Obelisk