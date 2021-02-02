Gift vouchers unlock lucrative revenue tool for hoteliers

Full lockdowns continue to cause drastic drops in revenues, as well as optimism, for hoteliers across the U.K. and Europe. Given the effects restrictions are having on business and leisure travel, hotels need creative ways to generate income during these desperate times.

Hotels in need of immediate revenue would do well to consider implementing a voucher program to sell room nights and hotel services for future stays. By selling vouchers and gift certificates to new and existing customers, hotels can tap into pent-up demand from pandemic-weary travellers.

Buy now, travel later

After long quarantines and stay-at-home orders, people everywhere have cabin fever. Many travellers will be anxious to get out of the house once lockdowns are lifted, but few might want to travel far from home. They are likely to stay within their own city or head to a destination easily reached by car.

The “staycation” is one of the season’s biggest trends. It’s an easy way to take a break without too much time or expense. Hotels have plenty to offer with luxuries such as indoor pools, rooftop lounges with city views, and high-end dining. Staycation packages allow locals to enjoy a spa day or a pampered overnight stay.

A simple solution for online sales

Now is the time to take advantage of the staycation trend, as well as sell future stays to new and loyal customers.

E-commerce solutions such as GroupSync Vouchers enable hotels to create, sell, and manage the redemption of voucher packages for instant cash flow. These packages include F&B, staycations, spa services, activities, cash value gift cards and more, which are sold through a hotel-branded website.

Take advantage of the pent-up demand for future travel and drive revenue for your hotel. Click here to learn more.