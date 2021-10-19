Gilpin Hotel and Grantley Hall recognised with five Red Stars in latest AA announcement

The AA has announced its latest round of AA Red Star winners.

Two hotels were awarded the maximum five Red Stars in a virtual ceremony, with Gilpin Hotel & Lake House in Cumbria and Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire receiving the top nods for their design, service and offerings.

Four Red Stars were given to Fischer’s Baslow Hall, The Blakeney Hotel, The Queensberry Hotel while THE PIG at Harlyn Bay received three Red Stars.

Story continues below Advertisement

New 5 Red Stars:

Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, Windermere, Cumbria

Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire

New 4 Red Stars:

Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow, Derbyshire

The Blakeney Hotel, Blakeney, Norfolk

The Queensberry Hotel, Bath, Somerset

New 3 Red Stars:

THE PIG at Harlyn Bay, Padstow, Cornwall

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media said “As the hospitality industry reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to announce our latest AA Red Star winners. With the public looking forward to travelling further afield once again, it is inspiring to see hotels like these offering impeccable service and exceptional stays, providing guests with a comfortable and reassuring return to the hospitality sector.”

Further to the announcement of the latest round of AA Red Stars, the AA will reveal the recipients of the 2021 AA Rosettes in a virtual ceremony at 09:30 on Wednesday 27 October.