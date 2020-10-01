Gilpin Hotel unveils ‘next generation’ of spa lodge concept

Following the introduction of its spa lodges in 2016, Gilpin Hotel & Lake House has now opened the ‘next generation’ of this concept, with the spa suites.

At 100 sq mtrs, the Spa Suites are 25% larger than their predecessors, with an ‘outdoors / indoors’ themed décor and a display of live plants suspended from a lightwell to create each suite’s own atrium.

The first three spa suites launched in September, with a further two set to follow in early 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

Every room of the new lodges has floor to ceiling windows and patio doors opening out onto a private garden with fountain water features, living wall of ferns, and a stone-built hot tub, all alongside a plunge pond.

At the western end of the suite, the private bedroom ‘floats’ over the plunge pond with views to the mountains, whilst at the eastern end, the spa room has a steam room, sauna, infrared lounge bed, and a automated massage chair.