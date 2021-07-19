Gilsland Hall Hotel comes under new ownership to form new hotel brand

Gilsland Hall Hotel in Cumbria has been acquired by new owners, becoming the first property in a new country house hotel brand operated by Monday Hospitality Group.

The 93-bedroom, three-star hotel has been purchased by Stratsmore Holdings and will now undergo an extensive renovation to transform the venue into a five-star hotel by spring 2022.

Once complete, Gisland Hall Hotel will be operated by Monday Hospitality Group as part of the new Black Book Hotels portfolio.

The property was put up for sale with an asking price of £1.55m on behalf of administrators working for Northern Powerhouse Developments in September 2019.

The business was placed into administration in August alongside Caer Rhun Hall in Conwy, Fourcroft hotel in Tenby, Pembrokeshire and the Esplanade in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, all operated by NPD.

Set in 140 acres, Gilsland Hall Hotel will be given a complete refurbishment, with new luxury rooms, F&B offerings, events spaces including an in-house screening room and luxury spa facilities before being unveiled next year.

Restaurant spaces currently include The Orangery and The Conservatory.

The hotel will remain operational throughout the renovation project.