Glenapp Castle capitalises on demand for outdoor activities with portfolio boost

Glenapp Castle has introduced a host of new activities to its portfolio, as the hotel looks to capitalise on the demand for outdoor pursuits when lockdown lifts,

The five-star 17-bedroom hotel in Ayrshire, Scotland, situated in 110 acres of private estate and woodland, is to now offer more than 65 indoor and outdoor activities as it braces for a rush in interest from guests looking to maximise their hotel experience.

Glenapp has introduced a raft of new options, including ace throwing, coasteering, yoga, kayaking, a digital detox experience, canoeing and forest bathing, making the most of its extensive grounds.

These activities add to an already vast portfolio of pursuits, from perfume making to archery, mountain biking, falconry and stargazing.

Glenapp Castle is expecting guests to be keen to embrace the great outdoors when restrictions allow, and the hotel has devised these new activities to cater for this demand.

The digital detox will see guests lead on walks around the Castle’s grounds, while being taught mindfulness techniques.

The hotel will also bring back its Hebridean Sea Safari, which takes guests on a tour exploring the Scottish isles by boat.