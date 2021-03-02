Glenapp Castle makes three promotions to strengthen staff line-up

Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, Scotland has promoted three of its senior team members as it strengthens its staff line-up ahead of reopening.

Nelio Pita has been promoted to the role of deputy general manager at the five-star Relais & Chateaux hotel, having joined in 20188 as deputy operations manager.

He will work alongside general manager John Orr to run the hotel’s operations and implement certain strategies as the business looks forward to opening its doors again.

Before joining Glenapp Castle, Pita was depute operations manager at Abbey House hotel in Furness, Cumbria. He has also held other roles at luxury hotels such as The Gilpin Hotel & Lake House and Wordsworth Hotel & Spa.

Managing director at Glenapp Castle, Jill Chalmers comments: “Absolutely delighted to promote Nelio to Deputy General Manager and to credit his commitment, hard work and determination. Not only is Nelio dedicated to ensuring the smooth operation of the Hotel, but he is an integral team member here at Glenapp Castle.”

Alongside Pita’s promotion, Ľubomír Šlosár has been promoted to duty manager from the role of assistant duty manager. Before joining Glenapp Castle in 2018, Ľubomír was a waiter at Viking River Cruises.

Soraia Nunes has also been promoted from supervisor to restaurant manager, having joined the team in 2018.