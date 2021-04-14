Glenapp Castle on the hunt for new general manager as hotel continues ‘journey of expansion’

Luxury five-star hotel in Ayrshire, Glenapp Castle, is on the hunt for a new general manager.

The 21-bedroom Relais & Chateaux and Pride of Britain hotel owned by Paul and Poppy Szkiler, is now taking application for the role as its current GM John Orr takes on a new part time position as director of special relations.

Applicants should have five years’ experience as a general manager working in a five-star hotel; a ‘deep’ understanding of hotel operations and departmental KPIs and the ability to demonstrate financial acumen within the hotel sector.

Story continues below Advertisement

Glenapp has grown rapidly and sustainably since Paul and Poppy acquired the business six years ago.

They have invested in facilities and made significant changes to operations to maximise the potential of all the hotel has to offer.

In 2020 to 2021, a further £2.5m has been invested in the property, with the launch a new restaurant and event space and new Endeavour apartment as the business continues on its ‘journey of expansion’.

A key part of the incoming GM’s role will be to drive this development and take the hotel and its team to new level.

Speaking to BH, managing director at Glenapp, Jill Chalmers said: “Glenapp Castle is travelling along an exciting journey of expansion with a clear long-term vision for the property, continuing its transformation into a world class destination.

“We are now looking for a new general manager, and this is an amazing opportunity for someone to not only join a leading five-star hotel but join a business that is excelling. With the launch of The Endeavour, our amazing Castle Penthouse Apartment next month, the addition of our new Azelea Glasshouse Restaurant & Event space, and our hugely successful Hebridean Sea Safari, this is truly an exciting time to be joining Glenapp Castle. We are looking for an aspiring individual with a real presence to lead our business and our wonderful team here at Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, Scotland.”

This year will see the launch of the Penthouse at Glenapp Castle, a project that has been part of owner Paul Szkiler’s vision since he acquired the property.

The Endeavour sits atop the historic hotel, boasting more than 4,500 sq ft and comprising four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lounge with dining room, a TV snug, sauna, library, a games room, plus a private lift and a personal treatment room.

For the full spec and to apply, click on the link below:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jillchalmers_glenapp-castle-recruiting-for-a-new-general-activity-6787733861389357057-rybF