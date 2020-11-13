Gleneagles Hotel to close until February

The Gleneagles Hotel is to close today for 11 weeks until February, after tougher lockdown restrictions were announced for Perth and Kinross.

From Friday, the region was moved from level two to level three in Scotland’s tier system, and as a result the hotel’s managing director Conor O’Leary said the business had taken the ‘very difficult decision’ to temporarily close Gleneagles’ doors for the second time this year.

Gleneagles will close until 31 January, with its golf courses and membership facilities remaining open, if government restrictions allow.

The hotel said it planned to protect all jobs during the closure.

O’Leary said: “Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that Perth and Kinross will be moved up to protection level three in the national coronavirus restriction system, we’ve taken the very difficult decision to temporary close Gleneagles’ doors for the second time this year – from Friday, November 13 until Sunday, January 31, inclusive.”

He said: “Having worked so hard to provide a safe environment across our estate, we are saddened by this development, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, the highlight of our calendar for both teams and guests.”



O’Leary added: “However, we’re committed to taking the additional measures necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone at Gleneagles, and to play our part in minimising COVID-19 cases in the region.



Marc Crothall, CEO Scottish Tourism Alliance said: “The news that Gleneagles will be closing its doors until February comes as no surprise to me given the recent announcements. I have been having conversations with hoteliers the length and breadth of the country and many are doing similar.



“The costs of remaining open and providing a total experience which the customer expects, with limitations and uncertainty are too high. While furlough is a welcome support for staff who would almost certainly be without a job right now in many businesses had it not been extended, it offers no direct financial benefit to businesses and a much greater degree of financial support is needed immediately to enable those both open and closed to remain solvent and bounce back when we are through the crisis period and into recovery.”