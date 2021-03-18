Gleneagles unveils plans for ‘Roaring Twenties’ spring events after six-month closure

Scotland’s Gleneagles Hotel is to reopen on April 26, with a full programme of events for spring and summer reminiscent of the ‘joy of the Roaring Twenties’.

The Perthshire five-star hotel has been closed since November 2020 and is planning to come back with a bang with a range of pop-ups in the grounds from May through September.

There will be a calendar of alfresco culinary pop-ups, including the return of the hotel’s Seafood Bar & Grill, a Tuck Shop and Ice Cream Parlour for kids and live jazz at The American Bar from June onwards. Gleneagles will also be partnering with Moet & Chandon for a specially-curated menu.

There will be a month-long series of festivities for ‘Jubilant June’, with the Whisky Loch-Down, Twilight Hour, and pasta-making classes in the Winter Garden at Gleneagles.

June also hails the expansion of Gleneagles’ outdoor experiences offering with itineraries now available on partner estates.

From July to September, the Explorers Kids Club will return, as well as the launch of The Little Glen Outdoors programme and The Trail Yard, outdoor activities designed for children, such as bug hunts and stable tours.

In November, Gleneagles’ region was moved from level two to level three in Scotland’s tier system, and as a result the hotel’s managing director Conor O’Leary said the business had taken the ‘very difficult decision’ to temporarily close Gleneagles’ doors for the second time that year.