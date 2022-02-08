Goddard & Gibbs restaurant at One Hundred Shoreditch announces opening date

Goddard & Gibbs, the flagship restaurant at new Lore Group hotel One Hundred Shoreditch, will open for business on Thursday 3 March.

Led by Head Chef Tom Moore, the 150-cover site will specialise in British seafood with a focus on ethical sourcing and using local suppliers from around the country.

Goddard & Gibbs will initially open daily for lunch and dinner, with breakfast and brunch menus set to launch later in the year.

The space, which comprises the main dining room, a 40-cover wine bar and a takeaway ‘hatch’, is designed by Jacu Strauss, Lore Group’s Creative Director, with his inspiration being ‘nostalgic summer days spent at the seaside’.

A striking sculpture in the middle of the restaurant is said to be reminiscent of stacking pebbles on the beach as a child and has been designed by Strauss himself. The wood-panelled walls are decorated by 10 textural sand artworks, also by Jacu and his in-house designer Maya Laud, which were created by applying multiple layers of sand that display an abstract interpretation of a beach.

Guests will enter from Shoreditch High Street directly into the wine bar, which boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows that allow natural light to flood in. The wine bar will serve varieties from modern producers, alongside more celebrated regions, and will also offer sharing plates such as marinated Cornish sardines, day boat crisp calamari, and clam pizza pie.

On the main menu, expect to find seafood crowd pleasing starters such as oysters and sea bream ceviche, followed by main courses of lobster with garlic butter sauce and French fries or a fried fillet of fish burger paired with sriracha mayonnaise. To finish, try a fried doughnut with malt ice cream, miso-caramel and peanut dust or opt for soft serve instead.

Reservation lines for Goddard & Gibbs are open from today.